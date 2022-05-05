How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray at the Madrid Open today

A few years ago it would have been inconceivable to think we would see another match between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

But Murray’s sensational win over Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Open means we are going to see the Brit and Serb meet once more.

We have not seen the two Grand Slam champions face off since 2017 when Djokovic secured a three-set win in Qatar.

They have played one another 36 times, with Djokovic claiming 25 victories to Murray’s 11. Will this be the 37th and final time?

Here is all you need to know about the match.

What has been said?

Murray has brilliantly joked about his metal hip ahead of his Madrid Open clash against old foe Djokovic.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, he said: “He’s the world number one and I’ve got a metal hip. I didn’t know I’d get opportunities to play matches like this again. In theory I shouldn’t have a chance in the match.

“But I’ve worked my hardest, put myself in a great position and it’s a fantastic opportunity to play against him again on a big court in a huge tournament.”

When is Djokovic vs Murray?

The match will take place on Thursday, but a time has not yet been confirmed.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime for TV and online viewers.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What are the odds?

Djokovic - 1/7

Murray - 9/2

Prediction

Murray showed against Shapovalov that he has some impressive form coming into a highly-anticipated match against the world number one. But does he have what it takes to actually beat Djokovic? You feel this one may be a step too far for the three-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic win.