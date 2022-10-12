Jump to content

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open if granted a visa

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after trying to compete at the grand slam event

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:43
Djokovic was unable to defend his 2021 title

Djokovic was unable to defend his 2021 title

(AFP via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.

Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the grand slam event as he has not had the Covid vaccine.

As a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.

“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.

“It’s a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open.”

Djokovic also missed out on competing at the US Open due to his vaccine status but he did win Wimbledon in the summer.

The idea of allowing Djokovic to compete has already gathered criticism. Australia’s former home affairs minister Karen Andrews has said it would be a “slap in the face” to Australians if it were allowed to happen.

Meanwhile, Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at the Open as long as they do so under neutral flags.

Tiley added: “They cannot participate in any activity such as the anthem of Russia and they have to play as independent players under a neutral name.”

