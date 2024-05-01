Novak Djokovic announces split from fitness coach

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

World number one Novak Djokovic thanked his long-time fitness coach Marco Panichi for his years of service on Tuesday, signaling the end of their working relationship in the latest shakeup in the 24-times Grand Slam winner’s camp.

The Serb said last week that he was considering going without a coach after ending a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month, following his early exit from Indian Wells.

The Italian Panichi joined Djokovic’s team as fitness coach in 2017.

“What amazing years of collaboration we’ve had. We reached the summit, won titles, broken records. But most of all, I have enjoyed our most ‘ordinary’ days of training in and out of the gym,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

“(Thank you) for all the energy, effort and time you invested in making me the best possible player and person I can be. Much love.”

Djokovic skipped the Madrid Open this year to focus on the Grand Slams and the upcoming Paris Olympics, but plans to compete in Rome.

Djokovic had worked with Ivanisevic for six years, before their split in March.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: “I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

“In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too?”

He added: “Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid.”

Ivanisevic worked alongside Marian Vajda, who left Djokovic’s team in March 2022.