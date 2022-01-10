Novak Djokovic’s family refuse to answer questions over positive Covid-19 result

The family of Novak Djokovic refused to answer questions surrounding the tennis player’s positive Covid-19 result, adjourning a press conference on Monday when asked why the world No. 1 had appeared to have not followed self-isolation rules last month.

Djokovic won his appeal against deportation from Australia on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine.

The Serbian’s legal team confirmed that Djokovic had tested positive for Covid last month and had used that as grounds in applying for a medical exemption, which was granted by tournament organisers.

Documents filed by Djokovic to support his appeal revealed that the 34-year-old had tested positive for Covid on 16 December. Questions arose, however, after Djokovic was pictured out in public on 17 December, one day after receiving the result following a PCR test. Djokovic did not disclose to the public that he had tested positive last month.

When asked by journalists about what Djokovic was doing on 17 December, his brother Djordje Djokovic replied: “This press conference is adjourned.”

Djordje Djokovic, who was joined by mother Dijana and father Srdan, had previously confirmed that Djokovic had tested positive on 16 December, adding: “Yes, the whole process was public. All the documents are public.”

Djokovic was released from an immigration facility on Monday, where he had been held since Thursday, and has since trained on the tennis court.

While his family gave a press conference in Serbia, the nine-time Australian Open champion confirmed on Twitter that he intends to defend his title in Melbourne.

