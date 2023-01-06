Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev set up Adelaide International semi-final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev set up a heavyweight contest in the semi-finals of the Adelaide International.

Djokovic has shown no hangover from his deportation from Australia 12 months ago and moved through to the last four with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov.

Top seed Medvedev, runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2020 and Rafael Nadal last year, also had a comfortable victory, beating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3.

Djokovic, who leads the head-to-head 8-4, said: “I’m happy with the way I’m playing, the way I’m feeling on the court. I know that a grand slam is around the corner but I really want to focus my attention here.

“Medvedev, maybe I cannot get tougher than that at the moment. I look forward to it. It’s going to be a great semi-finals for sure.

“But, at the same time also, I think the biggest test so far for both me and him, I think this is what we want coming into Melbourne and the Australian Open.”

The other semi-final features American Sebastian Korda – who upset sixth seed Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-1 – and Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

In the women’s event, top seed Ons Jabeur battled to a 7-6 (5) 7-5 victory over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and will next take on 18-year-old Czech qualifier Linda Noskova, who continued her excellent week with a 6-4 6-7 (3) 7-6 (6) win against Victoria Azarenka.

Noskova, ranked 102, said on wtatennis.com: “I definitely didn’t expect to play semi-finals with wins over (Daria) Kasatkina or Azarenka. I just came here for qualies. I don’t know what I’m doing here.”

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 7-5 and next faces Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Rain continued to blight the ASB Classic in Auckland, with matches again played indoors. Coco Gauff defeated Zhu Lin 6-3 6-2 in the quarter-finals but third seed Leylah Fernandez was beaten by Ysaline Bonaventure.