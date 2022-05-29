Novak Djokovic quietens hostile French Open crowd during Diego Schwartzman win
Argentinian Schwartzman was clearly being backed by a large South American and Spanish contingent on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Novak Djokovic was booed as he walked on to court and cupped his ear at a strangely-hostile crowd during his three-set win over Diego Schwartzman at the French Open.
But the jeering of the world number one and defending champion seemed excessive and even prompted Eurosport’s Alex Corretja to say: “I don’t like that.
“It’s Novak Djokovic. He has given us so much.”
But Djokovic gave the perfect response with a 6-1 6-3 6-3 demolition of the 15th seed to book his place in the quarter-finals.
The Serbian has yet to drop a set in the tournament as he bids for a record-equalling 21st grand slam title.
