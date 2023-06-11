French Open day 15: Major history for Djokovic, third final defeat for Ruud
The story of the final day of action from Roland Garros.
Novak Djokovic secured his most significant piece of tennis history with his 23rd grand slam title.
The Serbian defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final to break the men’s all-time record he shared with Rafael Nadal.
It was a third final defeat for Norwegian Ruud, who was unable to take his chances in the first set.
Roll of honour
Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)Women’s doubles: Hsieh Su-wei (Chinese Taipei) and Wang Xinyu (China)Men’s doubles: Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Austin Krajicek (USA)Mixed doubles: Miyu Kato (Japan) and Tim Puetz (Germany)Girls’ singles: Alina KorneevaBoys’ singles: Dino Prizmic (Croatia)Girls’ doubles: Clervie Ngounoue (USA) and Tyra Grant (USA)Boys’ doubles: Yaroslav Demin and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (Mexico)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair singles: Tokito Oda (Japan)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Yui Kamiji (Japan) and Kgothatso Montjane (South Africa)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain) and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)Quad wheelchair singles: Niels Vink (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair doubles: Andy Lapthorne (Great Britain) and Donald Ramphadi (South Africa)