French Open day 15: Major history for Djokovic, third final defeat for Ruud

The story of the final day of action from Roland Garros.

Eleanor Crooks
Sunday 11 June 2023 19:31
Novak Djokovic with the Coupe des Mousquetaires (Thibault Camus/AP)
Novak Djokovic with the Coupe des Mousquetaires (Thibault Camus/AP)
(AP)

Novak Djokovic secured his most significant piece of tennis history with his 23rd grand slam title.

The Serbian defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final to break the men’s all-time record he shared with Rafael Nadal.

It was a third final defeat for Norwegian Ruud, who was unable to take his chances in the first set.

I wish you to win against anybody except me.

Novak Djokovic to Casper Ruud

Roll of honour

Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)Women’s doubles: Hsieh Su-wei (Chinese Taipei) and Wang Xinyu (China)Men’s doubles: Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Austin Krajicek (USA)Mixed doubles: Miyu Kato (Japan) and Tim Puetz (Germany)Girls’ singles: Alina KorneevaBoys’ singles: Dino Prizmic (Croatia)Girls’ doubles: Clervie Ngounoue (USA) and Tyra Grant (USA)Boys’ doubles: Yaroslav Demin and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (Mexico)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair singles: Tokito Oda (Japan)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Yui Kamiji (Japan) and Kgothatso Montjane (South Africa)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain) and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)Quad wheelchair singles: Niels Vink (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair doubles: Andy Lapthorne (Great Britain) and Donald Ramphadi (South Africa)

