Novak Djokovic denied 100th title after shock defeat to teenager Jakub Mensik

Jakub Mensik denied Novak Djokovic his 100th tour level title while claiming his own first win in the Miami Open final.

The 19-year-old won 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) as he claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 final. The Czech is now the second-youngest Miami champion behind Carlos Alcaraz, who won in 2022 as an 18-year-old.

The defeat left Djokovic without a title on tour since the ATP Finals in 2023 with his only success coming at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and the Serb appeared to struggle throughout the game with an issue underneath his right eye.

Mensik, who had lost his only previous meeting with Djokovic in China, said there was “no harder task in tennis” than to beat Djokovic in the finals.

“You’re the one I idolised when I was young. I started playing tennis because of you,” he told Djokovic after the match.

“But of course I felt really great and it’s my time, so I just tried to focus on the match like I did before in previous rounds.”

Mensik, who beat world number four Taylor Fritz in the semi-final and Indian Wells champion Jack Draper in an earlier round, broke the six-time Miami champion in his opening service game after the match was delayed almost six hours by rain.

Djokovic levelled as he seized on the only break point Mensik faced in the match, but struggled on his return and lost the first five points of the opening set tie-break.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic struggled to find any rhythm in the final allowing Mensik to claim a straight sets victory ( AP )

He rallied before going down 7-4 and while he found some rhythm from the back of the court, he could make no inroads against the Mensik serve and the teenager completed victory in another tie-break in the second set.

Djokovic admitted his opponent – who is 18 years his junior – was better and congratulated him on an “unbelievable tournament”.

open image in gallery Djokovic had a 'weird day' during his loss to Mensik in the Miami Open final ( AP )

“In the clutch moments, you delivered the goods [with] unbelievable serving and just a phenomenal effort mentally as well to stay tough in a difficult moment,” he said.

Djokovic called it “a weird day” and said he “really prefers not to talk about” his eye.

However, he said: “I didn’t feel my greatest on the court.”