Australian Open day 13: Novak Djokovic’s Melbourne reign ended by Jannik Sinner

The story of the 13th day of action from the Australian Open.

Eleanor Crooks
Friday 26 January 2024 13:37
Novak Djokovic suffered a rare defeat at the Australian Open (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Novak Djokovic suffered a rare defeat at the Australian Open (Louise Delmotte/AP)
(AP)

Jannik Sinner stunned Melbourne Park by ending Novak Djokovic’s long unbeaten run in their semi-final clash.

The young Italian held his nerve after an erratic Djokovic threatened a fightback to clinch a 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6) 6-3 victory and a place in his first grand slam final.

There he will take on two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who recovered from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev 5-7 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Picture of the day

Stat of the day

Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Home hope

Who’s up next?

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces first-time grand slam finalist Zheng Qinwen in the women’s trophy decider on Saturday evening.

Sabalenka is bidding to lift major silverware for the second time while Zheng is the first Chinese player through to a slam singles final since Li Na won the title here a decade ago.

In the men’s wheelchair singles, Alfie Hewett will attempt to retain his title against young Japanese rival Tokito Oda.

