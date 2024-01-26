Australian Open day 13: Novak Djokovic’s Melbourne reign ended by Jannik Sinner

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jannik Sinner stunned Melbourne Park by ending Novak Djokovic’s long unbeaten run in their semi-final clash.

The young Italian held his nerve after an erratic Djokovic threatened a fightback to clinch a 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6) 6-3 victory and a place in his first grand slam final.

There he will take on two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who recovered from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev 5-7 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Picture of the day

Stat of the day

Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Home hope

Who’s up next?

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces first-time grand slam finalist Zheng Qinwen in the women’s trophy decider on Saturday evening.

Sabalenka is bidding to lift major silverware for the second time while Zheng is the first Chinese player through to a slam singles final since Li Na won the title here a decade ago.

In the men’s wheelchair singles, Alfie Hewett will attempt to retain his title against young Japanese rival Tokito Oda.