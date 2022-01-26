Novak Djokovic return date confirmed following Australian visa saga
Djokovic will make his first appearance since his deportation from Australia at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month
Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.
The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on 21 February.
It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.
The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.
Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.
Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies