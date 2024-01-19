Jump to content

Australian Open day six: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka ease through

The story of the sixth day of action from Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Friday 19 January 2024 14:59
Novak Djokovic eased into round four (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Novak Djokovic eased into round four (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
(AP)

Novak Djokovic avoided his struggles of the first two rounds in a straight-sets win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Australian Open on Friday.

His fellow defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, routed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0 6-0 while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva recovered from 5-1 down in the deciding set to beat Diane Parry.

It was generally a good day for the big names, with Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas also winning.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Rod back in his house

Outfit of the day

Fallen seeds

Women: Beatriz Haddad Maia (10), Lesia Tsurenko (28)

Men: Ben Shelton (16), Sebastian Baez (26), Sebastian Korda (29), Tomas Martin Etcheverry (30)

Who’s up next?

Britain’s final singles hope, Cameron Norrie, takes on Casper Ruud for a place in the fourth round.

Chinese players take centre stage in the day on Rod Laver Arena, with Zheng Qinwen meeting Wang Yafan before Shang Juncheng faces Carlos Alcaraz.

Iga Swiatek is first up in the night session against Czech teenager Linda Noskova, while Daniil Medvedev meets Felix Auger-Aliassime.

