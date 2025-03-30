The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Novak Djokovic chases more tennis history as he takes on Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final.
Djokovic, 37, is one win away from the 100th title of his career, as well as a record-extending 41st ATP Masters crown and seventh Miami Open trophy in Florida.
He will face 19-year-old rising star Mensik, who is through to his first final at this level after defeating third seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.
Djokovic has been bidding to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) in the ‘century club’ ever since winning his 99th singles title at the Paris Olympics last July.
The Serbian, who is also aiming to win his first trophy alongside coach Andy Murray, has played 307 ATP Tour-level tournaments and has won 24 grand slams in his career.
Djokovic's last title came in the Paris Olympics
Djokovic has been ‘stuck’ on 99 career titles since defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Olympics final in July.
Djokovic reached the Shanghai final a couple of month later but was defeated by Jannik Sinner.
He also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open at the start of the year but retired after a set against Alexander Zverev.
More history on the line for Novak Djokovic
As Novak Djokovic bids to win his 100th title in the Miami Open final, he is looking to become just the third man to reach that landmark.
Roger Federer won his 100th title at the age of 37 in March 2019 - defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai final - and he would finish on 103.
He joined American Jimmy Connors in the 100-club, although it looks like Connors overall record of 109 will be safe for some time.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action from Florida on Sky Sports Tennis, the British broadcast partner of the ATP and WTA Tour. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Novak Djokovic vs Jakub Mensik?
The Miami Open final gets underway at 8pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 30 March. It’s a 3pm local time start in Miami.
