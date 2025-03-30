Djokovic honoured to play in front of Messi at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic chases more tennis history as he takes on Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final.

Djokovic, 37, is one win away from the 100th title of his career, as well as a record-extending 41st ATP Masters crown and seventh Miami Open trophy in Florida.

He will face 19-year-old rising star Mensik, who is through to his first final at this level after defeating third seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.

Djokovic has been bidding to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) in the ‘century club’ ever since winning his 99th singles title at the Paris Olympics last July.

The Serbian, who is also aiming to win his first trophy alongside coach Andy Murray, has played 307 ATP Tour-level tournaments and has won 24 grand slams in his career.

Follow updates from the Miami Open final, below