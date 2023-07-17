Novak Djokovic fined for Wimbledon final outburst

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic has been fined 8,000 US dollars after smashing his racket against a net post during Sunday’s men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has confirmed the 36-year-old has been hit with the penalty, which amounts to around £6,117, for “racket abuse” during his defeat by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic allowed his frustration to show after failing to break Alcaraz and then losing his own service game during the decisive fifth set of an enthralling contest on Centre Court.

Umpire Fergus Murphy, who had earlier pulled up the Serbian for a time violation, immediately issued a warning for a code violation.

“[It] was frustration,” Djokovic said afterwards. “I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth.”

Djokovic’s disappointment grew as the 20-year-old world number one took full advantage to seal a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.

In the process, he denied his illustrious opponent a 24th grand slam title and an eighth at Wimbledon.