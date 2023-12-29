Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic hopes to continue enjoying success in Australia, where he has claimed 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles, but the 36-year-old said he would take it “season by season” at this stage of his career.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open on four of his last five visits barring the 2022 tournament, which he missed after he was deported due to not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

He received a warm welcome earlier this year before his run to a record-extending triumph and will be the firm favourite to win another title at the major which begins on Jan. 14.

“I hope it’s not the last, to be honest. I mean I always look forward coming back to Australia,” Djokovic told reporters after arriving in Perth on Thursday. “Coming back to Australia, I always felt like I played my best tennis over the years (here) and had great support.

“So I’m not sure, I don’t really have a plan (for) what’s going to happen next year. I’m taking it season by season to see how far it takes me.”

Djokovic, who previously said he hopes to play well into his 40s, begins his Australian Open preparations representing Serbia at the United Cup mixed team event in Perth. He last played in the city at the 2013 Hopman Cup.

“It feels great, it’s been a while since I was here,” said Djokovic, who will carry Serbia’s hopes against China and the Czech Republic in the group stage. I remember every single time I played in Perth it was great attendance, people love tennis, people love sport in Australia in general. So I don’t expect anything less this time and I’m sure it’s going to be a blast for all of us.

“Representing Serbia is the greatest honour and pride, so hopefully we can have a packed house and a lot of people coming to watch our matches.”

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal said it is still “impossible” for him to think about winning tournaments as he prepares for his much-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion, who is gearing up for next month’s Australian Open, sustained the problem during his second round defeat at Melbourne Park in January and did not compete again last season after having surgery in June.

Nadal’s rivals, including world number one Djokovic, believe he will be at his competitive best on his return but the 37-year-old played down title expectations in what is likely to be his final season on tour.

“It’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today,” Nadal told Australian Associated Press on Friday. “What’s really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don’t expect much... one year without being on the court.”

Nadal has stepped up his training in recent months and practised with world number eight Holger Rune at the Queensland Tennis Centre after arriving in Australia on Thursday. The Spaniard, who has slipped to world number 672, said he was feeling much better than a year ago but added that he cannot have long-term goals just yet.

“I don’t know how things are going to keep going,” Nadal said. “I’m not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term and it’s tougher in the medium period of time.

“I need to accept the adversity and that it’s not going to be perfect, just come with the right spirit every day.”

The Brisbane International begins on Sunday.