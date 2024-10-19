Novak Djokovic makes plea to Rafael Nadal after final match of ‘amazing rivalry’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Novak Djokovic claimed a final win over Rafael Nadal at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh.

The great rivals contested a record 60 competitive clashes during their careers, with Djokovic leading 31-29, but there will be no more after Nadal announced last week he will retire following the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.

Whether he will play singles there remains to be seen, so this 6-2 7-6 (5) defeat may have been a final hurrah for the 38-year-old.

There were some vintage Nadal moments, including several crowd-pleasing forehands down the line, and the Spaniard had a big smile on his face at the end.

Speaking on court to Djokovic, he said: “It has been an amazing rivalry. In a personal way I have to say that you helped me to go over my limits during almost 15 years. So thank you for that because without that probably I will not be the player that I am today.

“It has been a dream come true to be able to play for almost 20 years being competitive and having the chance to play in the best places in the world.”

Djokovic said: “I have the utmost respect for you: incredible athlete, incredible person.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“The rivalry has been incredible and has been very intense, so I hope that we’ll have a chance to maybe sit on the beach somewhere and maybe have a little drink and reflect on life, talking about something else.

“I will finish with one big thank you, from not just me, but all of the tennis world for what you have done. You left an incredible legacy and we really appreciate it.

“Don’t leave tennis man, stay a little bit longer, stay with us.”