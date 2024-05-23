Novak Djokovic books last-four place at Geneva Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic battled into the semi-finals of the Geneva Open with victory over Tallon Griekspoor.

The world number one took a wild card into the Swiss event after an early defeat at the Italian Open and has achieved his objective of getting more matches under his belt.

Djokovic’s 7-5 6-1 victory over sixth seed Griekspoor could have turned out differently had the Dutchman taken his chances.

Griekspoor, ranked 27, had four set points on the Djokovic serve at 5-4 in the opener, including three in a row from 0-40, but could not take any of them.

Djokovic eventually held serve and then ran away with the contest, winning eight of the next nine games.

“Great win,” said the 37-year-old. “I thought in the first set it could have gone his way easily because I think he was the better player. We could have been having a completely different direction of the match if he converted those set points.

“I was lucky to find some really good serves and from that moment onwards I really played some good, solid tennis. He did help me a bit with mistakes, but I think the second set was really good.”

Djokovic will take on Czech Tomas Machac in the last four as he bids to reach his first final of the season.