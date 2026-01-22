Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic continued his dominant run at the Australian Open, securing a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Francesco Maestrelli to advance to the third round.

The win marked Djokovic’s 399th Grand Slam singles triumph, placing him just one match away from becoming the first player in history to reach 400.

He is set to face Botic Van de Zandschulp next, who defeated Shang Juncheng 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-3.

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Djokovic dropped a service game for the first time in the tournament during the sixth game of the third set.

The lapse occurred when the 38-year-old, known for his perfectionism, followed a second serve to the net but missed a volley.

However, he swiftly recovered, breaking Maestrelli at love in the subsequent game to establish a 5-2 lead. Djokovic is pursuing an unprecedented 11th title at Melbourne Park and a record 25th major overall.

Reflecting on his sustained success, Djokovic revealed his commitment to continuous improvement.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic was pleased with his performance as he picked up another win in Melbourne ( AFP via Getty Images )

"When I have more time, then I obviously try to look at my game and different elements that I can really improve. Otherwise, what’s the point?" he stated. "That’s the kind of mentality I try to nurture. It’s been allowing to me play at the highest level at this age."

On John Cain Arena, Iga Świątek secured a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Marie Bouzkova.

The world No. 2 expressed her admiration for Djokovic’s enduring career. "It’s good to look at people like that and find inspiration," said Świątek, a six-time major winner who is aiming to complete a career Grand Slam in Australia. "For sure I’ve got to learn to appreciate every single match."

Defending champion Madison Keys demonstrated resilience, coming from a double break down in the second set to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5.

Keys acknowledged the heightened emotions of defending a major title. "Once I kind of got back momentum I just tried to sink my teeth into the set," she explained.

"I think in those tough kind of moments like today, getting down in that second set, just kind of reminding yourself that you have been here before, you figured it out."

She added that her victory last year, securing the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, remains a cherished memory.

open image in gallery Iga Swiatek also eased into the third round ( AFP via Getty Images )

"That was such an amazing experience and nobody can take that away from me. Whether or not I do repeat it, I still get to keep Daphne at home!" Keys will next play former world No. 1 Karolina Plíšková, who overcame Janice Tjen 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere in the draw, No. 4 Amanda Anisimova advanced with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova and will face Peyton Stearns.

Sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula defeated her doubles partner McCartney Kessler 6-0, 6-2, setting up a clash with Oksana Selekhmeteva, who upset 2025 semifinalist Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-4.

In the men’s draw, eighth-seeded Ben Shelton, a semi-finalist last year, progressed with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny.

Looking ahead to the evening session, Jannik Sinner is scheduled to play local wild-card entry James Duckworth on Rod Laver Arena, while two-time Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka will take on Sorana Cirstea on Margaret Court Arena.

Before the night matches commenced, spectators observed a moment of silence to honour the 15 victims of last month’s Bondi Beach terror attack, coinciding with a designated "National Day of Mourning" in Australia. Signs across Rod Laver and Margaret Court Arena displayed the message: "Light Will Win."