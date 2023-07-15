Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ons Jabeur is competing later today in her second straight Wimbledon final after beating world number two Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling semi-final on Thursday.

The Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the final on Centre Court - both are chasing their first Grand Slam singles title.

Who is Ons Jabeur?

Jabeur is 28 years old and from the north African country of Tunisia. Her mother introduced her to tennis at the age of three and at 12, Jabeur moved from the coastal town of Sousse to the capital city of Tunis to train.

She became the first north African woman to win a junior Grand Slam tournament with victory at the 2011 French Open, and turned pro in 2012. She has won six career singles title, claiming her first title in 2021 on the grass in Birmingham.

Her most prestigious victory came at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid on clay last year. She has lost her two previous Grand Slam finals; last year at Wimbledon and the US Open to Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek.

She has defeated three opponents she has previously lost to at Wimbledon en route to the final this year - Petra Kvitova, Rybakina and Sabalenka - and has made no secret of this tournament acting as a revenge tour of sorts.

“I think this year the draw is much tougher,” she said after her semi-final win.

“Playing against amazing players that not only they play good on any surface, but they play amazing on grass. That was very challenging.

“Also maybe it’s a good thing, that gives me more confidence to be ready for the final. Also getting that rhythm of playing great tennis to be ready for the next match.

Jabeur’s well-balanced game and excellent court craft - with effective slice shots, volleys and variety - is perfectly suited to grass.

Ons Jabeur is targeting her first Grand Slam title (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Was she expected to do well?

Yes, but expectations were less than last year.

In 2022, she entered the tournament as the second seed and was the firm favourite in the final against Rybakina. Her mightily impressive run to the final this year has come as much more of a surprise.

How has she done it?

After seeing off her first two opponents - Magdalena Frech and Zhuoxuan Bai - in straight sets, she overcame her first test in third round, coming back from conceding the first set to former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in three sets.

Her best performance came against two-time champion Kvitova in the fourth round with a commanding 6-0 6-3 victory, before she exacted revenge for her final defeat last year by knocking out defending champion Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

Jabeur reached the final on Saturday by coming back from the brink of defeat against World No 2 Sabalenka.

Can she go all the way?

Jabeur will - like last year - be the favourite against Vondrousova, such is her higher ranking and experience on grass. However, the Czech has beaten Jabeur in their two meetings this year, at Indian Wells and the Australian Open in January.

Both have guile and class to their game, well-suited to the grass of the All England Club. It should prove a terrific match-up. A historic one, too, should Jabeur triumph and become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.