Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Ons Jabeur in women’s final after Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic clash
Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova compete for the Wimbledon women’s title while the men’s final is set as Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic
Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will compete in the women’s final
Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will go head to head in the women’s singles final this afternoon, capping off an enthralling fortnight of tennis on their side of the draw.
Jabeur avenged her 2022 final defeat by overcoming Elena Rybakina in three sets in the semi-finals, while Czech Vondrousova ended the fairytale run of Elina Svitolina, breezing past the Ukrainian. The 24-year-old was runner-up at the French Open in 2019, in her only previous major final, so she will share Jabeur’s aim of banishing ghosts on a stage of this size.
On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon final where he will try and stop Novak Djokovic from winning a fifth consecutive title on Sunday. Alcaraz brushed aside third seed Daniil Medvedev to set up a mouth-watering showpiece against Djokovic, who will bid to join Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth singles crown.
Djokovic has not lost a match on Centre Court since 2013 and has won 34 matches in a row at the All England Club ahead of what will be an unmissable final between the two best players in the world. Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets in Friday’s first semi-final, the 36-year-old Serbian moving one step closer to a record eighth Wimbledon title.
Follow live updates and results from day 13 of Wimbledon, below.
All you can do is laugh as Carlos Alcaraz bends tennis reality again at Wimbledon
Up above, there was the relentless lashing of rain, beating onto the Centre Court roof. Across the net, there was the consistent “UH-HOH!” of Carlos Alcaraz, soundtracking his own shots. All the while, Daniil Medvedev was silent.
He was silent when Alcaraz held serve to love in the very first game. He was silent when Alcaraz let his drop shot off the leash, beating the Russian three times in one game with that signature weapon. He was silent when the Spaniard broke and then held serve to win the first set, and he was silent as the crowd laughed along in disbelief at the stupefying feats before them.
The crowd was repeatedly left stupefied by the 20-year-old’s feats, as he thrashed Daniil Medvedev to set up a final with Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic’s clash with Wimbledon fans and umpire adds tension to the inevitable
Novak Djokovic’s inevitable march to the Wimbledon final was only met by the briefest of interruptions. Unfortunately for Jannik Sinner, it didn’t come from him. Despite the young Italian’s spirit and fine shot-making, Djokovic’s grip on this semi-final was unrelenting, absorbing the power of one of the biggest hitters in the game and closing out a dominant 6-3 6-4 7-6 win that was only complicated by a couple of difficult moments - namely from the chair umpire, Richard Haigh, and some pockets of the Centre Court crowd.
Carlos Alcaraz, through after beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, will need to offer more resistance than Sinner managed here, as well as doing a far better job of taking his chances when the two best players in the world meet in Sunday’s final. It’s a dream final, with all the ingredients for a classic. Djokovic, though, is playing better than ever. “36 is the new 26,” he smiled, once the tension had subsided.
And for a while, the tension had been high.
Djokovic was called for a hindrance and taunted the Wimbledon crowd but regained his composure to close out a straight sets win against Jannik Sinner
When is the Wimbledon women’s final?
Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will go head to head in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon this weekend, capping off an enthralling fortnight of tennis on their side of the draw.
Jabeur avenged her 2022 final defeat by overcoming Elena Rybakina in three sets in the semi-finals, having thrashed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals. For the Tunisian, 28, the impending final also offers a chance to make up for a grand-slam final defeat at the US Open last year.
Meanwhile, Czech Vondrousova ended the fairytale run of Elina Svitolina, breezing past the Ukrainian in the semi-finals after beating fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight. The 24-year-old was runner-up at the French Open in 2019, in her only previous major final, so she will share Jabeur’s aim of banishing ghosts on a stage of this size.
Ons Jabeur will play Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s singles final
Ons Jabeur eyeing ultimate revenge in Wimbledon final against Marketa Vondrousova
The narrative of revenge is a prickly one among the majority of sporting athletes. Most, when questioned on whether payback is at the forefront of their minds ahead of a rematch of some sort, downplay it, instead opting to shine the spotlight simply on their own performance. So, the saying goes, results will follow.
But not Ons Jabeur. Contrary to shying away from it, the Tunisian chasing redemption at Wimbledon after an agonising near-miss last year has instead embraced the concept of revenge and used it as her primary motivator this SW19 fortnight. As she was asked after her gutsy, crowd-inspired victory against Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, what type of match are you expecting in the final against Marketa Vondrousova?
“I’m going for my revenge,” she stated, in no uncertain terms. “I didn’t win against her this year.”
Preview by Kieran Jackson
Jabeur has lost twice to the Czech star this season – including at the Australian Open – but still starts the favourite as the Tunisian takes to the women’s final stage for the second straight year
Wimbledon 2023 - women’s final
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon’s penultimate day. Today, the All England Club sees the women’s singles final and it’s set to be a thriller as Ons Jabeur faces Marketa Vondrousova with both seeking a first grand slam title.
