Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will go head to head in the women’s singles final this afternoon, capping off an enthralling fortnight of tennis on their side of the draw.

Jabeur avenged her 2022 final defeat by overcoming Elena Rybakina in three sets in the semi-finals, while Czech Vondrousova ended the fairytale run of Elina Svitolina, breezing past the Ukrainian. The 24-year-old was runner-up at the French Open in 2019, in her only previous major final, so she will share Jabeur’s aim of banishing ghosts on a stage of this size.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon final where he will try and stop Novak Djokovic from winning a fifth consecutive title on Sunday. Alcaraz brushed aside third seed Daniil Medvedev to set up a mouth-watering showpiece against Djokovic, who will bid to join Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth singles crown.

Djokovic has not lost a match on Centre Court since 2013 and has won 34 matches in a row at the All England Club ahead of what will be an unmissable final between the two best players in the world. Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets in Friday’s first semi-final, the 36-year-old Serbian moving one step closer to a record eighth Wimbledon title.

