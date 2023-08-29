US Open order of play and Tuesday’s tennis schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 US Open continues as Wimbledon winner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz gets his tournament underway in New York.

Rival Novak Djokovic’s opening round win over Alexandre Muller on Monday dropped Alcaraz to second in the world rankings. The two favourites for the men’s title cannot meet until the final.

Also in action on Tuesday is Andy Murray, with the veteran Brit’s first round opponent Corentin Moutet of France, while Murray’s compatriot Katie Boulter also faces French opposition in the form of former junior world number one Diane Parry.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, the focus will be on two Americans at Arthur Ashe stadium, with third seed Jessica Pegula facing the dangerous Camila Giorgi and Venus Williams getting her 24th US Open underway against qualifier Greet Minnen.

Here’s the order of play and schedule for Tuesday 29 August at Flushing Meadows.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From 5pm BST: (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Attila Balazs (Hun), Camila Giorgi (Ita) v (3) Jessica Pegula (USA), Greet Minnen (Bel) v Venus Williams (USA), (1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) v Dominik Koepfer (Ger)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

From 4pm BST: (5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col), Arantxa Rus (Ned) v (17) Madison Keys (USA), Facundo Diaz Acosta (Arg) v John Isner (USA), Yannick Hanfmann (Ger) v (6) Jannik Sinner (Ita), Maryna Zanevska (Bel) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

Grandstand

From 4pm BST: (20) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) v Leylah Fernandez (Can), Andy Murray (Gbr) v Corentin Moutet (Fra), Stan Wawrinka (Swi) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn), Ana Bogdan (Rom) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

Court 4

From 4pm BST: James Duckworth (Aus) v Felipe Meligeni (Bra), Tatjana Maria (Ger) v Petra Martic (Cro), Patricia Maria Tig (Rom) v Rebecca Marino (Can), Yibing Wu (Chn) v Dusan Lajovic (Ser)

Court 5

From 4pm BST: (29) Ugo Humbert (Fra) v Matteo Berrettini (Ita), (7) Caroline Garcia (Fra) v Yafan Wang (Chn), Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v (8) Andrey Rublev (Rus), Sachia Vickery (USA) v (21) Donna Vekic (Cro)

Court 6

From 4pm BST:Katie Boulter (Gbr) v Diane Parry (Fra), Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa) v Alex Michelsen (USA), (13) Daria Kasatkina (Rus) v Alycia Parks (USA), Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA) v Lorenzo Sonego (Ita)

Court 7

From 4pm BST: Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v (31) Marie Bouzkova (Cze), Alex Molcan (Svk) v (19) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul), (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v Otto Virtanen (Fin), (23) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v Nadia Podoroska (Arg)

Court 8

From 4pm BST: Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) v Tamara Korpatsch (Ger), Daniel Altmaier (Ger) v Constant Lestienne (Fra), Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned) v Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Court 9

From 4pm BST: Diego Schwartzman (Arg) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) v Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe), Clara Tauson (Den) v (27) Anastasia Potapova (Rus), Anna Blinkova (Rus) v Jodie Burrage (Gbr)

Court 10

From 4pm BST: (24) Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v Arthur Fils (Fra), Elsa Jacquemot (Fra) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr), Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi) v (17) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol), Robin Montgomery (USA) v Eva Lys (Ger)

Court 11

From 4pm BST: (14) Laura Samsonova (Cze) v Claire Liu (USA), Alexander Shevchenko (Rus) v (16) Cameron Norrie (Gbr), Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Clara Burel (Fra), Timofey Skatov (Kaz) v (13) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

Court 12

From 4pm BST: Linda Noskova (Cze) v Madison Brengle (USA), (11) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Michael Mmoh (USA), Peyton Stearns (USA) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul), Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v (26) Dan Evans (Gbr)

Court 13

From 4pm BST: (23) Nicolas Jarry (Chi) v Luca Van Assche (Fra), Sebastian Baez (Arg) v (27) Borna Coric (Cro), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v Fiona Crawley (USA), Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) v (12) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

Court 14

From 4pm BST: Jason Kubler (Aus) v Matteo Arnaldi (Ita), Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Yulia Putintseva (Kaz), (25) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom), Lloyd Harris (Rsa) v Guido Pella (Arg)

Court 15

From 4pm BST: Max Purcell (Aus) v Christopher O’Connell (Aus), Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v Vera Zvonareva (Rus), Radu Albot (Mol) v Jack Draper (Gbr), Barbora Strycova (Cze) v Kaia Kanepi (Est)

Court 17

From 4pm BST: (12) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Aleksandar Vukic (Aus), Na-Lae Han (Kor) v (9) Marketa Vondrousova (Cze), (26) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (Ger), Taro Daniel (Jpn) v Gael Monfils (Fra)