US Open order of play and Friday’s tennis schedule

The 2023 US Open has moved into the third round now in the women’s and men’s singles and Friday brings some big names back to the table, with Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic the highlights.

Andy Murray’s adventure at Flushing Meadows came to a disappointing end with a straight-sets defeat on Thursday, but fellow Brits Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans all won to move into the third round - the latter will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Elsewhere, Caroline Wozniacki’s improbable comeback continues with a third-round tie against Jennifer Brady, No.6 seed Coco Gauff is playing Elise Mertens and two of the big favourites for this year - Swiatek and Djokovic for the women’s singles and men’s singles respectively - play at Louis Armstrong Stadium and Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jamie Murray is also in doubles action alongside Michael Venus in their second-round tie.

Here’s the order of play and schedule for Friday 1 September at Flushing Meadows; get all the latest US Open odds and tips here.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

T. Paul (USA) 14 v A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 21

C. Wozniacki (DEN) v J. Brady (USA)

E. Mertens (BEL) 32 v C. Gauff (USA) 6

L. Djere (SRB) 32 v N. Djokovic (SRB) 2

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am ET/4pm BST

K. Muchova (CZE) 10 v T. Townsend (USA)

I. Swiatek (POL) 1 v K. Juvan (SVN)

A. Mannarino (FRA) 22 v F. Tiatoe (USA) 10

J. Mensik (CZE) v T. Fritz (USA) 9

E. Rybakina (KAZ) 4 v S. Cirstea (ROM) 30

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

X. Wang (CHI) v A. Schmiedlova (SVK)

B. Shelton (USA) v A. Karatsev (N)

D. Stricker (SUI) v B. Bonzi (FRA)

L. Zhu (CHI) v B. Bencic (SUI) 15

COURT 17

From 11am ET/4pm BST

T. Maria (GER) and A. Rus (NED) v D. Collins (USA) and N. Kichenok (UKR)

J. Ostapenko (LAT) 20 v B. Pera (USA)

Z. Zhang (CHI) v R. Hijikata (AUS)

B. Gojo (CRO) v J. Vesely (CZE)

For full schedule, click here