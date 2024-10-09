Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Tennis player Paula Badosa has apologised after posting a photo appearing to mimic a Chinese face while having dinner in Beijing.

The image was posted on Instagram by Badosa’s coach, Pol Toledo Bague, and shows the Spanish player pulling a face while holding chopsticks to her eyes.

Badosa, the world No 15 who peaked at No 2 in the rankings in 2022, initially denied she was “imitating Asian people”.

“I was playing with my face and wrinkles,” Badosa responded, after accusations of racism on social media. “I love Asia and have plenty of Asian friends. They are the kindest.”

But the image was deleted and she later apologised on X, writing: “Really sorry didn’t know this was offensive towards racism. My mistake. I take full responsibility. This mistake will make me learn for next time.”

Badosa had been having dinner after a strong run in the Beijing Open in which she reached the semi-finals, where she lost to eventual winner Coco Gauff.

She later withdrew from the Wuhan Open citing gastroenteritis, giving her Australian opponent Ajla Tomljanovic a free pass to the second round. Badosa is due to play another tournament in China, the Ningbo Open, next week.

British No 1 Katie Boulter lost her first-round match at the Wuhan Open to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, going down 6-2, 7-5.