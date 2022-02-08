The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has said an interview given by Peng Shuai to French newspaper L’Equipe and her public appearances at the Winter Olympics does not alleviate the concerns they have over the Chinese tennis player.

Shuai attended the big air freestyle skiing final on Tuesday alongside the president of the International Olympic Committee [IOC] Thomas Bach, where she watched compatriot Eileen Gu win the gold medal.

It came after the former doubles world number one’s interview with L’Equipe was published on Monday, in which she described reports she accused a high-ranking Chinese official of sexual assault as a “huge misunderstanding”.

Shuai said in a social media post in November that she was forced to have sex with former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli but her post was swiftly deleted and her subsequent silence raised fears over her safety. Shuai was accompanied by a Chinese Olympic Committee official during the interview with L’Equipe and her comments were translated to the newspaper.

The WTA and its chairman Steve Simon led calls for transparency over Shuai's safety and well-being when she disappeared and in December announced its decision to suspend hosting events in China.

Simon said in a statement released on Monday evening: “It’s always good to see Peng Shuai, whether in an interview or attending the Olympic Games. However, her recent in-person interview does not alleviate any of our concerns about her initial post from November 2.

“To reiterate our view, Peng took a bold step in publicly coming forth with the accusation that she was sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government leader. As we would do with any of our players globally, we have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng – privately – to discuss her situation.

“We continue to hold firm on our position and our thoughts remain with Peng Shuai.”

Peng Shuai alongside Thomas Bach at the Winter Olympics (Getty Images)

On Saturday, a statement released by the IOC said Peng had dinner on Saturday with Bach and the former chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Kirsty Coventry.

Shuai also attended Monday’s mixed curling match between China and Norway at the Winter Olympics and, according to the IOC, stated her intention to attend more events at the Games over the next two weeks. She also accepted an invitation to visit IOC headquarters in Lausanne.