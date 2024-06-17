Queen’s schedule and order of play for day one at Cinch Championships

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Some of the world’s best male tennis players are set to gear up for Wimbledon with the prestigious Cinch Championships on the immaculate grass courts at the Queen’s Club.

The annual Kensington event was first held 138 years ago and is a key preparation point for the year’s third grand slam, with success here often translating to strong performances in SW1.

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from a first French Open triumph, is the defending champion, while British eyes will no doubt be drawn to Andy Murray as the Scot says farewell to a tournament he has won a record five times.

Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie will also be seeking success on courts they know well after mixed fortunes in the grass court season so far.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Queen’s?

The Cinch Championships begin at the Queen’s Club in Kensington begin on Monday 17 June and will conclude on Sunday 23 June. Men’s singles and doubles competitions will be contested in 2024, with a women’s tournament set to be held for the first time in more than 50 years next summer as the event expands.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on the BBC iPlayer.

Who are the seeds?

1 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

2 Alex de Minaur (Australia)

3 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

4 Taylor Fritz (USA)

5 Tommy Paul (USA)

6 Ben Shelton (USA)

7 Holger Rune (Denmark)

8 Ugo Humbert (France)

What’s the order of play on day one?

Centre court (play begins at 12 noon BST)

Grigor Dimitrov (BGR) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

followed by

Holger Rune (DEN) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

followed by

Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

followed by

Alejandro Tabilo (CHL) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Court 1 (play begins at 1pm BST)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA)

followed by, not before 3.30pm and after suitable rest

Rinky Hijakata (AUS) & Henry Patten (GBR) vs Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (AUT)

followed by

John Peers & Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Julian Cash (GBR) & Robert Galloway (USA)