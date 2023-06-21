Queen’s order of play and Wednesday schedule
Everything you need to know ahead of the grass court tournament
Andy Murray’s winning run on grass came to an end at Queen’s in a minor setback before Wimbledon.
The event in west London marks a ramping up of preparations as the summer grass court swing intensifies with the year’s third major fast approaching.
Five-time winner Murray had shown form in Surbiton and Nottingham, but Aussie Alex De Minaur was too good on Tuesday.
There is a lot of talent in the draw still with British interest in Cam Norrie and Ryan Peniston.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Queen’s?
The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.
Order of Play (Wednesday 21 June)
Centre Court
Starts At 12:00 Noon BST
Lorenzo Musetti vs Ben Shelton
Followed by:
Jordan Thompson vs Cameron Norrie
Ryan Peniston vs Holger Rune
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda
Court 1
Starts At 12:00 Noon BST
Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden vs Jamie Murray, Michael Venus
Followed By
Wesley Koolhof, Neal Skupski vs Nikola Mektic, Mate Pavic
Taylor Fritz, Jiri Lehecka vs Nicolas Mahut, Fabrice Martin
Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie vs Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Wednesday, 21 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Thursday, 22 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Friday, 23 June
12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 24 June
13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 25 June
13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Who are the top singles seeds?
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Holger Rune
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Frances Tiafoe
5. Cameron Norrie
6. Lorenzo Musetti
7. Alex de Minaur
8. Francisco Cerundolo
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies