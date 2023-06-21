Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray’s winning run on grass came to an end at Queen’s in a minor setback before Wimbledon.

The event in west London marks a ramping up of preparations as the summer grass court swing intensifies with the year’s third major fast approaching.

Five-time winner Murray had shown form in Surbiton and Nottingham, but Aussie Alex De Minaur was too good on Tuesday.

There is a lot of talent in the draw still with British interest in Cam Norrie and Ryan Peniston.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Queen’s?

The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.

Order of Play (Wednesday 21 June)

Centre Court

Starts At 12:00 Noon BST

Lorenzo Musetti vs Ben Shelton

Followed by:

Jordan Thompson vs Cameron Norrie

Ryan Peniston vs Holger Rune

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda

Court 1

Starts At 12:00 Noon BST

Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden vs Jamie Murray, Michael Venus

Followed By

Wesley Koolhof, Neal Skupski vs Nikola Mektic, Mate Pavic

Taylor Fritz, Jiri Lehecka vs Nicolas Mahut, Fabrice Martin

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie vs Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Wednesday, 21 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Thursday, 22 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 June

12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Who are the top singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Holger Rune

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Frances Tiafoe

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Lorenzo Musetti

7. Alex de Minaur

8. Francisco Cerundolo