Carlos Alcaraz defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals (Getty Images)

It’s semi-finals day at Queen’s Club as Carlos Alcaraz looks to continue his best-ever run on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Alcaraz is through to his first semi-final on grass after his straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov and faces another tough test against the big-serving Sebastian Korda, who defeated British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals on Friday.

All four semi-finalists are under the age of 25, with second seed Holger Rune facing Alex de Minaur in the other half of the draw. The 20-year-old Rune is also enjoying his best run on grass while De Minaur has been in impressive form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round.

Norrie, meanwhile, rued small margins and admitted it was his inability to take advantage in the big moments that was his ultimate undoing, but backed himself to be ready for a deep run at SW19.

Follow the live scores and updates from the Queen’s semi-finals, below: