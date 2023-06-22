Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the action as the second round at Queen’s concludes on Thursday, with the Spaniard taking on Jiri Lehecka in a battle of two rising stars.

Alcaraz opened his grass-court campaign by passing a tough test against the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, with the 20-year-old having to come from a set down in west London.

The world No 2 now faces the 21-year-old Czech Lehecka, who made his breakthrough earlier this season with a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Alex de Minaur, who knocked out Andy Murray in straight sets on Tuesday, also returns to action against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Queen’s?

The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.

Order of Play (Thursday 22 June)

Centre Court

Starts At 12:00 Noon BST

Alex de Minaur (7) vs Diego Schwartzman

Followed by:

Adrian Mannarino vs Taylor Fritz (3)

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Jiri Lehecka

Grigor Dimitrov vs Francisco Cerundolo (8)

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Thursday, 22 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 June

12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Who are the top singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Holger Rune

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Frances Tiafoe

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Lorenzo Musetti

7. Alex de Minaur

8. Francisco Cerundolo