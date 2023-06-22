Queen’s order of play and Thursday schedule
Everything you need to know ahead of the grass court tournament
Carlos Alcaraz headlines the action as the second round at Queen’s concludes on Thursday, with the Spaniard taking on Jiri Lehecka in a battle of two rising stars.
Alcaraz opened his grass-court campaign by passing a tough test against the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, with the 20-year-old having to come from a set down in west London.
The world No 2 now faces the 21-year-old Czech Lehecka, who made his breakthrough earlier this season with a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
Alex de Minaur, who knocked out Andy Murray in straight sets on Tuesday, also returns to action against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Queen’s?
The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.
Order of Play (Thursday 22 June)
Centre Court
Starts At 12:00 Noon BST
Alex de Minaur (7) vs Diego Schwartzman
Followed by:
Adrian Mannarino vs Taylor Fritz (3)
Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Jiri Lehecka
Grigor Dimitrov vs Francisco Cerundolo (8)
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Thursday, 22 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Friday, 23 June
12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 24 June
13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 25 June
13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Who are the top singles seeds?
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Holger Rune
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Frances Tiafoe
5. Cameron Norrie
6. Lorenzo Musetti
7. Alex de Minaur
8. Francisco Cerundolo
