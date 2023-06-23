Queen’s order of play and Friday schedule
Everything you need to know as the tournament gets down to the quarter-final stage
Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur are all in action as the quarter-finals of Queen’s get underway.
Alcaraz is slowly getting used to grass and looked much more comfortable as he dispatched Jiri Lehecka 6-2 6-3 on Thursday, with the Spaniard now facing former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the final match of the day.
British No 1 Norrie continues his quest for a home title against the big-serving American Sebastian Korda, while second seed Rune faces the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.
Di Minaur, who has looked in impressive form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round, takes on the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino - who stunned third seed Taylor Fritz in his previous match.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Queen’s?
The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.
Order of Play (Friday23 June)
Centre Court
Starts At 12:00 Noon BST
Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino
Followed By
Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune
Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie
Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Friday, 23 June
12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 24 June
13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 25 June
13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Who are the top singles seeds?
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Holger Rune
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Frances Tiafoe
5. Cameron Norrie
6. Lorenzo Musetti
7. Alex de Minaur
8. Francisco Cerundolo
