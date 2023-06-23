Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur are all in action as the quarter-finals of Queen’s get underway.

Alcaraz is slowly getting used to grass and looked much more comfortable as he dispatched Jiri Lehecka 6-2 6-3 on Thursday, with the Spaniard now facing former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the final match of the day.

British No 1 Norrie continues his quest for a home title against the big-serving American Sebastian Korda, while second seed Rune faces the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Di Minaur, who has looked in impressive form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round, takes on the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino - who stunned third seed Taylor Fritz in his previous match.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Queen’s?

The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.

Order of Play (Friday23 June)

Centre Court

Starts At 12:00 Noon BST

Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino

Followed By

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Friday, 23 June

12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Who are the top singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Holger Rune

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Frances Tiafoe

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Lorenzo Musetti

7. Alex de Minaur

8. Francisco Cerundolo