Queen’s order of play and Saturday schedule
Everything you need to know as the tournament reaches the semi-final stage
Cameron Norrie is out of Queen’s after the British No 1 was defeated by Sebastian Korda in straight sets in the quarter-finals.
Norrie was targeting a home victory ahead of Wimbledon but was outgunned by the big-serving American, who won the second-set tiebreak 7-1 to wrap up a 6-4 7-6 win. His defeat means there will be no British interest, in singles or doubles, going into the weekend at Queen’s Club for the first time since 2012.
Korda will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the top seed reached his first semi-final on grass with a 6-4 6-4 win over former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the last match of the day.
Alex de Minaur became the first player through to the final four after holding off the challenge of Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in three sets. The Australian will play second seed Holger Rune after the 20-year-old prevailed against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets.
When is Queen’s?
The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.
Order of Play (Saturday 24 June)
Centre Court
Starts at 13:00 BST
Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune
Followed By
Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda
Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek
Court 1 - Wheelchair Championships
Starts at 12:00 BST
Alfie Hewett vs Gordon Reid
Stephane Houdet vs Joachim Gerard
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid vs Asif Abbasi and Manojkanth Somasundaram
Dermot Bailey and Andrew Penney vs Joachim Gerard and Stephane Houdet
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Saturday, 24 June
13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 25 June
13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Who are the top singles seeds?
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Holger Rune
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Frances Tiafoe
5. Cameron Norrie
6. Lorenzo Musetti
7. Alex de Minaur
8. Francisco Cerundolo
