Cameron Norrie is out of Queen’s after the British No 1 was defeated by Sebastian Korda in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

Norrie was targeting a home victory ahead of Wimbledon but was outgunned by the big-serving American, who won the second-set tiebreak 7-1 to wrap up a 6-4 7-6 win. His defeat means there will be no British interest, in singles or doubles, going into the weekend at Queen’s Club for the first time since 2012.

Korda will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the top seed reached his first semi-final on grass with a 6-4 6-4 win over former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the last match of the day.

Alex de Minaur became the first player through to the final four after holding off the challenge of Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in three sets. The Australian will play second seed Holger Rune after the 20-year-old prevailed against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets.

When is Queen’s?

The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.

Order of Play (Saturday 24 June)

Centre Court

Starts at 13:00 BST

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune

Followed By

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda

Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek

Court 1 - Wheelchair Championships

Starts at 12:00 BST

Alfie Hewett vs Gordon Reid

Stephane Houdet vs Joachim Gerard

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid vs Asif Abbasi and Manojkanth Somasundaram

Dermot Bailey and Andrew Penney vs Joachim Gerard and Stephane Houdet

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Saturday, 24 June

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Who are the top singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Holger Rune

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Frances Tiafoe

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Lorenzo Musetti

7. Alex de Minaur

8. Francisco Cerundolo