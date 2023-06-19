Is Queen’s on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grass court summer swing continues with the traditional Wiblemdon warm-up event at Queen’s.

One of the most prestigious titles contested on the surface, a typically strong field has been assembled for the London tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are the top seeds while Andy Murray, a five-time former winner, arrives in excellent recent form.

Matteo Berrettini will be unable to defend his crown, though, after injury forced the Italian’s withdrawal on the eve of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Queen’s?

The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Monday, 19 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 20 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 21 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Thursday, 22 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 June

12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Who are the top singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Holger Rune

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Frances Tiafoe

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Lorenzo Musetti

7. Alex de Minaur

8. Francisco Cerundolo

Order of Play (Monday 19 June)

Centre Court

(from 12 noon BST)

Ugo Humbert vs Ryan Peniston

followed by....

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Cameron Norrie (5)

Sebastian Korda vs Daniel Evans

Lorenzo Musetti (6) vs Jan Choinski

Court 1

(from 12.30pm BST)

Hugo Nys & Jan Zielinski vs Taylor Fritz & Jiri Lehecka

followed by....

JJ Wolf vs Ben Shelton

Diego Schwartzman vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo (8)

Court 5

Matwe Middelkoop & Botic van de Zandschulp vs Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin

followed by....

Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni vs Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek