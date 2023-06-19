Is Queen’s on TV? Time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the grass court tournament
The grass court summer swing continues with the traditional Wiblemdon warm-up event at Queen’s.
One of the most prestigious titles contested on the surface, a typically strong field has been assembled for the London tournament.
Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are the top seeds while Andy Murray, a five-time former winner, arrives in excellent recent form.
Matteo Berrettini will be unable to defend his crown, though, after injury forced the Italian’s withdrawal on the eve of the tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Queen’s?
The 2023 Queen’s Club Championships begin on Monday 19 June and conclude on Sunday 25 June. They will be held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Monday, 19 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 20 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 21 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Thursday, 22 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Friday, 23 June
12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 24 June
13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 25 June
13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Who are the top singles seeds?
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Holger Rune
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Frances Tiafoe
5. Cameron Norrie
6. Lorenzo Musetti
7. Alex de Minaur
8. Francisco Cerundolo
Order of Play (Monday 19 June)
Centre Court
(from 12 noon BST)
Ugo Humbert vs Ryan Peniston
followed by....
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Cameron Norrie (5)
Sebastian Korda vs Daniel Evans
Lorenzo Musetti (6) vs Jan Choinski
Court 1
(from 12.30pm BST)
Hugo Nys & Jan Zielinski vs Taylor Fritz & Jiri Lehecka
followed by....
JJ Wolf vs Ben Shelton
Diego Schwartzman vs Mackenzie McDonald
Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo (8)
Court 5
Matwe Middelkoop & Botic van de Zandschulp vs Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin
followed by....
Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni vs Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies