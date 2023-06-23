Cameron Norrie continues his Wimbledon preparations at Queen’s Club (EPA)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur are all featured on Centre Court on Friday as the quarter-finals of Queen’s get underway.

World No. 2 Alcaraz is getting used to grass courts as he targets a deep Wimbledon run this year and looked more comfortable in a straight set victory over Jiri Lehecka on Thursday. The Spaniard now faces former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the final match of the day.

Meanwhile, British No. 1 Norrie continues his push for a home title having overcome a tough test against Jordan Thompson in the second round. He had to fight from a set down to defeat the Australian 4-6 6-3 6-2 and now comes up against the big-serving American Sebastian Korda.

Queen’s second seed Holger Rune faces the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Alex De Minaur, who has looked in impressive form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round, takes on the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino after he stunned third seed Taylor Fritz in his previous match.

Follow the live scores and updates from the Queen’s quarter-finals: