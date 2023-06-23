Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz in quarter-final action
Alex de Minaur and Holger Rune have also reached the last eight
Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur are all featured on Centre Court on Friday as the quarter-finals of Queen’s get underway.
World No. 2 Alcaraz is getting used to grass courts as he targets a deep Wimbledon run this year and looked more comfortable in a straight set victory over Jiri Lehecka on Thursday. The Spaniard now faces former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the final match of the day.
Meanwhile, British No. 1 Norrie continues his push for a home title having overcome a tough test against Jordan Thompson in the second round. He had to fight from a set down to defeat the Australian 4-6 6-3 6-2 and now comes up against the big-serving American Sebastian Korda.
Queen’s second seed Holger Rune faces the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Alex De Minaur, who has looked in impressive form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round, takes on the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino after he stunned third seed Taylor Fritz in his previous match.
Follow the live scores and updates from the Queen’s quarter-finals:
*Alex de Minaur 1-2 Adrian Mannarino
De Minaur has a really quick serve which is somewhat nullified by the bounce off the grass court. Mannarino hits a lat forehand back at the Aussies who is up to the task of returning.
Mannarino moves 0-30 up but De Minaur regains his focus and claims the next three points. Instead of a targeted attack to either the fore or backhands, De Minaur keeps switching it up.
He wants to get Mannarino moving and it trying to get him out of the comfort zone.
Mannarino claims the next point and De Minaur goes long. It’s another service game going to deuce for the Aussie.
Alex de Minaur 1-2 Adrian Mannarino*
Game Mannarino!
Another hold for the Frenchman, though this was a more cagey game. Both players are going nicely, they’re using the angles, employing spin and trying to out think each other.
Alex de Minaur 1-1 Adrian Mannarino*
Oh close! Mannarino moves to 15-0 up but is put on the back foot by De Minaur. The Australian troubles him with a powerful backhand and Mannarino can only flick the ball back over the net.
De Minaur slices under the ball hoping for a drop shot but the ball clips the net and bounces back into his half of court. It was a great idea but just didn’t come off.
30-0.
Alex de Minaur 1-1 Adrian Mannarino*
Game De Minaur! It was a long service game for the Aussie but he gets through it with some tactical play to force Mannarino into the corners of the court.
This could be a great match.
*Alex de Minaur 0-1 Adrian Mannarino
Incredible play! After getting to advantage and losing the point, De Minaur engages in a 30-shot rally. He employs the backhand slice to wonderful effect, working Mannarino across both sides of the pitch.
Mannarino eventually hooks a slice of his own over the back of court.
De Minaur isn’t able to take control though and Mannarino takes the next point to bring the game back to deuce.
*Alex de Minaur 0-1 Adrian Mannarino
A quick serve from De Minaur targets Mannarino’s backhand but the Frenchman can’t get it over the net. Another mistake from the Frenchman sees him slice the ball out of play to put De Minaur in a good position at 30-0.
Mannarino hooks one into the net leaving De Minaur three points to hold serve.
A short but sweet rally next up comes to a premature end as the Australian pushes an attempted cross court winner into the net.
Mannarino then gets lucky with a return of serve. He clips the top of the net and the ball bounces in play, De Minaur sprints up the court and manages to push the ball over but Mannarino nails it down the line to win the point.
Deuce! Mannarino forces another mistake from De Minaur and the second game is all square.
Alex de Minaur 0-1 Adrian Mannarino*
That’s a good shot from De Minaur. He forces Mannarino wide with a fine backhanded return then laces a forehand down the line and the Frenchman can’t get back across court in time to control his return. Instead he scuffs it into the base of the net.
15-30.
De Minaur attempts a lob but doesn’t catch it right and Mannarino punishes him with a powerful smash.
30-30.
Mannarino rattles through the next two rallies and takes the first game after De Minaur goes wide.
Alex de Minaur 0-0 Adrian Mannarino*
Adrian Mannarino gets the first set started. The left-hander fizzes his opening serve to Alex de Minaur’s backhand. A gentle but competent rally ensues before Mannarino slices one out of play.
0-15.
Mannrino gets on the board with a well-directed serve out wide.
15-15.
Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino
Adrian Mannarino has had the better of the head-to-head contests between these two players on grass, recently beating Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-3 last season.
Will he do so again today or can De Minaur hold his own?
Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino
The players step out onto Centre Court and receives their instructions from the umpires before going through a few warm-ups.
