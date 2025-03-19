The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii LIVE: Miami Open latest score and updates
Britain’s No 2 is first in action on the Hard Rock Stadium court
Emma Raducanu is back on court in the first round of the Miami Open, where she takes on Sayaka Ishii.
The British No 2 lost in the first round of Indian Wells earlier this month in her first match since a traumatic incident dealing with a stalker at a tournament in Dubai, who had followed her to three events across the Asian hard-court swing.
She fell to a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Moyuka Uchijima and said she would aim to “improve everything” ahead of her appearance in Miami, which forms the second half of the ‘Sunshine Double’ of combined ATP and WTA 1000 tournaments along with Indian Wells.
Japan’s Ishii is ranked 188th in the world and has been given a wildcard to the event, with the winner to face a stern test in American 10th seed Emma Navarro.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog:
More British success in Miami?
The Miami Open is the second half of the prestigious ‘Sunshine Double’, a pair of hard-court tournaments which are combined ATP Masters and WTA 1000 events.
The first, held in Indian Wells, California, finished on Sunday and was won by none other than British No 1 Jack Draper, while teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva continued her stunning rise to the top with victory in the women’s event.
Draper will be in action this week, eyeing the rare feat of winning the two tournaments back-to-back, while Brits Cam Norrie, Katie Boulter, and Emma Raducanu are all in the main draw. Jacob Fearnley and Billy Harris both made it through two rounds of qualifying to join them.
How to watch
Raducanu v Ishii is the first match on today’s schedule for the Hard Rock Stadium court, with play starting around 4pm UK time.
The tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
