Emma Raducanu will attempt to reach her first grand slam quarter-final when she faces Shelby Rogers in the US Open fourth round this evening.

The British teenager’s stunning summer breakthrough has continued at Flushing Meadows, with the 18-year-old winning three qualifying matches to reach the main draw before progressing to the round of 16 without dropping a set.

Raducanu has improved with each match, too, and the emphatic nature of her 6-0 6-1 victory over world No 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo has made her the favourite in tonight’s contest.

It will be far from an easy task, though. Rogers, who will receive huge support as the last remaining American in the women’s draw, defeated world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in the previous round and the Arthur Ashe Stadium will bring an intense spotlight.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The fourth-round match is set to begin at around 7pm UK time on Monday 6 September.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The tournament is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

What has Raducanu said:

“I feel a lot more confident now. At Wimbledon I was absolutely loving it but I was so new and everything was so fresh, to have that experience in the bank I feel more relaxed on the court,” Raducanu said.

“I’m pretty motivated for any situation that I’m thrown into. You have to step on the court with the same belief - and I definitely do.”

What are the odds?

Raducanu - 8/13

Rogers - 5/4