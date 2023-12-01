Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rafael Nadal has confirmed his latest comeback from injury ahead of the Australian Open 2024.

The 22-time grand slam champion will return to the court at the Brisbane International in the first week of January.

The Spaniard has confirmed his schedule after weeks of speculation, with Australian Open chief Craig Tiley confident he would see the 37-year-old back at Melbourne Park in January.

Nadal has not played a competitive match since bowing out in the second round of this year’s edition of the grand slam, with his hip flexor problem costing him most of the 2023 season.

Nadal said: “Hello everyone, after a year away from competition, it's time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I'll see you there.”

The ATP 250 event, held at the Queensland Tennis Centre, will begin on 31 December and conclude on 7 January, with the first slam of the calendar year at Melbourne Park beginning on 14 December.

In the 2022 final against Daniil Medvedev, Nadal became the first man in the Open era to come back from two sets down to win the title.

Rafael Nadal has not played since the Australian Open in January (Getty Images)

Nadal has expressed a desire to play one more French Open and represent Spain at the Paris Olympics next year before retiring at the end of his 23rd season on the tour.

Reuters contributed to this report