Rafael Nadal doubts Australian Open claim he will play in Melbourne

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rafael Nadal has not confirmed whether he will return to tennis for the Australian Open, despite claims from its tournament director Craig Tiley.

The 37-year-old, who has strongly indicated that the 2024 season will be his last, has been sidelined due to injury since his second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open last January.

Nadal underwent surgery on his hip in June and although the expectation is that the Spaniard will return to tennis in time for the opening grand slam of the year, that has not been confirmed by Nadal or his team.

The 22-time grand slam champion has returned to practice but no date has been set for his comeback, while Nadal has also not committed to any tournaments next year, according to his representatives.

It comes after Tiley appeared to confirm Nadal’s participation in next year’s Australian Open during a TV interview. "We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back," Tiley said on ‘The Today Show’ on Wednesday.

"He’s been off for most of the year and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we’re really excited about, the champion of 2022. That’s awesome."

Tournament director Tiley also said two-time champion Naomi Osaka would return to January’s Australian Open after a maternity break, as would fellow former winners Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki.

"We’ll welcome them - and their families - back to Melbourne with open arms and can’t wait to see what their next chapter brings," Tiley said.