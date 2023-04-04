Rafael Nadal’s injury return dealt setback with Monte Carlo withdrawal

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rafael Nadal has suffered a setback to his injury return after being forced to pull out of the Monte Carlo Masters, while Carlos Alcaraz will also miss the tournament in Monaco.

Nadal has not played competitively since suffering an injury during the Australian Open in January.

He had been due to begin his preparations for the French Open on the clay courts of Monaco, which begins on Saturday.

But the 36-year-old has confirmed he is not yet ready to play, suggesting he remains a doubt for the year’s second grand slam at Roland Garros, though Nadal indicated he hoped to return “soon”.

“I’m still not ready to compete at the highest level,” Nadal said on social media. “I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo.

“I am not yet in a position to play with full assurances and I continue my recovery process, hoping to return soon.”

Nadal has won eleven times on the clay courts in Monte Carlo and is due to defend his French Open title in Paris later this summer.

The Spaniard is level with Novak Djokovic on 22 major titles and the two could compete for a record-setting crown when the French Open begins on Sunday 28 May.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has been forced to pull out after suffering soreness after his semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner in Miami over the weekend.

The 19-year-old has dropped out of top spot in the world rankings after his defeat and, after consultation with doctors, will rest at home rather than play in Monte Carlo.

Djokovic is set to play at the ATP 1000 event as the top seed, with Miami Open winner Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas also in the draw.