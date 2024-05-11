Rafael Nadal crashes out of Italian Open at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rafael Nadal’s bid to win the Italian Open for a record-extending 11th time ended with a second-round defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in Rome.

On Thursday, Nadal fought back from a set down against Zizou Bergs to qualify for the next stage of a tournament he last won in 2021.

But the 37-year-old Spaniard was outclassed 6-1, 6-3 by seventh seed Hurkacz on a blisteringly warm day – a match which could prove to be Nadal’s last in the Italian capital.

Nadal, a winner of 22 grand slam titles who could retire at the end of the year, lost his very first service game, and was broken on two further occasions as Hurkacz took the opening set in comprehensive fashion, losing just one game.

Nadal was then immediately on the back foot in the second set when he was broken in just the third game, with Hurkacz, ranked ninth in the world, going on to complete an impressive victory in one hour and 32 minutes.

“I am proud of myself because playing Rafa is special,” said Hurkacz following his first match against Nadal.

“It is just different, especially on clay, the surface he has dominated for the past 20 years. No one will ever have a record like him on this surface, so he is bigger than the sport.”

Nadal struggled to live with the power of Hubert Hurkacz ( Getty Images )

In the WTA event, world No 1 Iga Swiatek secured her place in the last 16 with a straight-sets win over Yulia Putintseva.

The Pole took the first set 6-3 and despite trailing her opponent 4-1 in the second set, she won five games in succession to extend her winning streak to eight matches.

Swiatek will next face Angelique Kerber, while former world No 1 Naomi Osaka, who is yet to drop a set, is also through to the next round after she saw off Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.