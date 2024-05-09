Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Italian Open ( Getty Images )

Rafael Nadal continues his preparation for the French Open later this month as he takes on Belgian underdog Zizou Bergs on the Italian Open clay this afternoon.

The 14-time Roland Garros champion has said he expects to retire after this season after he spent most of last year nursing a hip issue that required surgery but a muscle tear in Brisbane stalled his comeback in January.

The 37-year-old returned to the tour last month as the clay swing begun and he got valuable match practice in Barcelona and Madrid, with the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome this week a third straight tournament in which to test himself.

Nadal will be the favourite in today’s opener against Bergs – a 24-year-old Belgian qualifier – and the 22-time grand slam winner will hope for relatively serene passage as he gets more sets in his legs ahead of the French Open beginning on 26 May.

Follow all the action from the Italian Open in our blog below: