Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs LIVE: Tennis score and latest updates from Italian Open
Nadal ramps up his French Open preparations and continues his injury recovery in Rome
Rafael Nadal continues his preparation for the French Open later this month as he takes on Belgian underdog Zizou Bergs on the Italian Open clay this afternoon.
The 14-time Roland Garros champion has said he expects to retire after this season after he spent most of last year nursing a hip issue that required surgery but a muscle tear in Brisbane stalled his comeback in January.
The 37-year-old returned to the tour last month as the clay swing begun and he got valuable match practice in Barcelona and Madrid, with the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome this week a third straight tournament in which to test himself.
Nadal will be the favourite in today’s opener against Bergs – a 24-year-old Belgian qualifier – and the 22-time grand slam winner will hope for relatively serene passage as he gets more sets in his legs ahead of the French Open beginning on 26 May.
Nadal is on the comeback trail from injury in his final season before retirement and continues his preparation for the French Open this week in Rome.
