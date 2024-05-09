Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1715251623

Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs LIVE: Tennis score and latest updates from Italian Open

Nadal ramps up his French Open preparations and continues his injury recovery in Rome

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 09 May 2024 11:47
Comments
Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Italian Open
Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Italian Open (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal continues his preparation for the French Open later this month as he takes on Belgian underdog Zizou Bergs on the Italian Open clay this afternoon.

The 14-time Roland Garros champion has said he expects to retire after this season after he spent most of last year nursing a hip issue that required surgery but a muscle tear in Brisbane stalled his comeback in January.

The 37-year-old returned to the tour last month as the clay swing begun and he got valuable match practice in Barcelona and Madrid, with the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome this week a third straight tournament in which to test himself.

Nadal will be the favourite in today’s opener against Bergs – a 24-year-old Belgian qualifier – and the 22-time grand slam winner will hope for relatively serene passage as he gets more sets in his legs ahead of the French Open beginning on 26 May.

Follow all the action from the Italian Open in our blog below:

Recommended
1715251428

Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs from the Italian Open.

Nadal is on the comeback trail from injury in his final season before retirement and continues his preparation for the French Open this week in Rome.

Stick with us for full live coverage

Luke Baker9 May 2024 11:43

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in