Rafael Nadal fit to return from injury at Madrid Open
The Australian Open champion suffered an injury at Indian Wells last month
Rafael Nadal will make his return from six weeks out with a fractured rib at next week’s Madrid Open.
The Australian Open champion announced after seeing his 20-match winning streak to start the season end with defeat by Taylor Fritz in the final of Indian Wells last month that he had suffered a stress fracture and would be sidelined for between four and six weeks.
The 35-year-old has already missed two of his most successful tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona but will return to match action in the Spanish capital as he builds up to the French Open.
Writing on social media, Nadal said: “Despite arriving just before and preparation being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid.”
The Madrid Open has been Nadal’s least successful major clay tournament, although he has won it five times, most recently in 2017.
He will then head to the Italian Open in Rome, where he is the defending champion, before trying to reclaim the trophy at Roland Garros and win a 14th title.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies