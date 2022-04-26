Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will return from injury at home in the Madrid Open next week.

The Australian Open champion has been out for a month since suffering breathing difficulties in the Indian Wells final to Taylor Fritz.

The issue was caused by a stress fracture to one of his ribs, but the Spaniard is eager to rush back from injury in order to play in front of his home fans.

The 35-year-old said: “Despite arriving just before preparation and being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few.

“To try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid.”

The tournament confirmed his appearance, adding: “Rafa is coming! We’re delighted to welcome back our five-time Mutua Madrid Open champion Can’t wait to see you in the Caja Mágica!”

Nadal won a record 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open in January and has sat out tournaments in Barcelona and Monte Carlo.

At the time of the injury last month, Nadal said: “It’s a kind of pain that limits me a lot. It’s not only about pain, I don’t feel very well because it affects my breathing.”

Following Madrid, Nadal will have around two weeks until Roland Garros, where he will look to defend his French Open title and add to his record of 21 men's grand slams.