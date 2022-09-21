Jump to content

Roger Federer names dream doubles partner for final match after confirming he won’t play singles at Laver Cup

Federer said it would be ‘special’ to partner up with his great rival Nadal after confirming he will not play in the singles in London

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 21 September 2022 11:46
_I wish it could go on forever__ says Roger Federer as he prepares to retire from tennis_Original Video_m220441.mp4

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his tennis career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday night.

The 41-year-old, who announced his retirement from the sport last week following a record-breaking career, said he is still having to manage the “limitations” on his body.

The Swiss has undergone several knee surgeries in recent years, and has not played competitively since he was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2021.

As it stands, that will be Federer’s final singles match of his career, but the 20-time grand slam champion has confirmed he will take to the court for one last time at the O2 Arena in the doubles.

Rafael Nadal would be a popular doubles partner for Federer, who said it would be “special” to play alongside the Spaniard and his great rival in his final match.

Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray could also play alongside Federer for Team Europe, while his Team World opponents will be confirmed on Thursday.

According to the rules of the Laver Cup, a tournament Federer helped create, all six players on each team must feature in at least one singles match on the opening two days of the tournament.

But Federer said he had discussed the idea of only playing one doubles match with Team Europe captain Bjorn Bjorg, Team World captain John McEnroe, as well as the tournament organisers, and he had received permission to not play in the singles.

Federer will be replaced in the tournament by Europe’s alternate, Matteo Berrettini, who will take Federer’s place in the singles on Saturday.

