Roger Federer’s Wimbledon challenge ended by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets
Lawrence Ostlere@lawrenceostlere
Wednesday 07 July 2021 18:13 comments
Roger Federer was beaten in straight sets by Polish 25-year-old Hubert Hurkacz as the eight-time champion’s Wimbledon run was brought emphatically to its end on Centre Court. The big-serving Hurkacz proved too powerful and too precise as he marched into his first grand slam semi-final, winning 3-6, 6-7(4), 0-6.
more to follow...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies