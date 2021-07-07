Roger Federer’s Wimbledon challenge ended by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets

Lawrence Ostlere@lawrenceostlere
Wednesday 07 July 2021 18:13
comments
(Independent)

Roger Federer was beaten in straight sets by Polish 25-year-old Hubert Hurkacz as the eight-time champion’s Wimbledon run was brought emphatically to its end on Centre Court. The big-serving Hurkacz proved too powerful and too precise as he marched into his first grand slam semi-final, winning 3-6, 6-7(4), 0-6.

more to follow...

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments