WTA Finals live: Rybakina faces Pegula for spot in final before Sabalenka takes on Anisimova
A place in the WTA Finals showpiece is on the line as the final four compete in Riyadh today
The semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals take place today, with the final four battling for a place in the main event in Riyadh.
The round-robin concluded yesterday with a battle of heavyweights as Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka faced off for the first time since the French Open final, with qualification from their group on the line.
Although Gauff started brilliantly and was the better player for much of the first set, Sabalenka fought back to force a tie-break, coming back from the brink to win the opener and steamrolling over her opponent 7-6(5), 6-2.
That set up a tie with American Amanda Anisimova, who she has played three times at grand slams this year, while Jessica Pegula advanced past the already-eliminated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to book a meeting with the in-form Elena Rybakina.
WTA Finals semi-finals day
Here are today’s matches:
Elena Rybakina v Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka v Amanda Anisimova
The first match, between Rybakina and Pegula, is expected to start around 3pm, after the conclusion of the first women’s doubles semi-final.
That’s on now, between sixth seeds Su-Wei Hsieh/Jelena Ostapenko and seventh seeds Timea Babos/Luisa Stefani.
All matches are on Sky Sports.
