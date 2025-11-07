Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

WTA Finals live: Rybakina faces Pegula for spot in final before Sabalenka takes on Anisimova

A place in the WTA Finals showpiece is on the line as the final four compete in Riyadh today

Flo Clifford
Friday 07 November 2025 13:40 GMT
Comments
Aryna Sabalenka will play Amanda Anisimova for a place in the final
Aryna Sabalenka will play Amanda Anisimova for a place in the final (Getty Images for WTA)

The semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals take place today, with the final four battling for a place in the main event in Riyadh.

The round-robin concluded yesterday with a battle of heavyweights as Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka faced off for the first time since the French Open final, with qualification from their group on the line.

Although Gauff started brilliantly and was the better player for much of the first set, Sabalenka fought back to force a tie-break, coming back from the brink to win the opener and steamrolling over her opponent 7-6(5), 6-2.

That set up a tie with American Amanda Anisimova, who she has played three times at grand slams this year, while Jessica Pegula advanced past the already-eliminated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to book a meeting with the in-form Elena Rybakina.

Follow live scores and updates from the WTA Finals, below

WTA Finals semi-finals day

Here are today’s matches:

Elena Rybakina v Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka v Amanda Anisimova

The first match, between Rybakina and Pegula, is expected to start around 3pm, after the conclusion of the first women’s doubles semi-final.

That’s on now, between sixth seeds Su-Wei Hsieh/Jelena Ostapenko and seventh seeds Timea Babos/Luisa Stefani.

All matches are on Sky Sports.

Flo Clifford7 November 2025 13:40

WTA Finals semi-finals day

Hello and welcome to semi-finals day at the WTA Finals!

After Aryna Sabalenka dumped out defending champion Coco Gauff yesterday, we are guaranteed a first-time champion at the end of the week in Riyadh.

Follow all the action here.

Sabalenka is into the semi-finals at the expense of defending champion Gauff
Sabalenka is into the semi-finals at the expense of defending champion Gauff (Getty Images for WTA)
Flo Clifford7 November 2025 13:30

