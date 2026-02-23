Serena Williams ‘100 per cent certain’ to make tennis comeback, claims former coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Serena Williams is "100% certain" to make a competitive return to tennis, according to her former coach Rick Macci, who claims the 23-time Grand Slam champion is "going all out" in training.

The 44-year-old, who has not competed since the 2022 US Open, has reportedly been preparing intensely for a comeback, despite previously denying such plans.

Williams, whose last Grand Slam singles title came in 2017, recently rejoined the sport's anti-doping testing pool, a necessary step for any player wishing to enter tournaments.

While she has publicly dismissed suggestions of a return, she notably sidestepped questions about a comeback during an appearance on NBC's Today Show last month, sparking further speculation.

Macci, who coached Williams and her sister Venus in the early 1990s, shared his conviction with French publication L'Equipe.

open image in gallery Macci coached Venus and Serena in the early 1990s ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"She's training with lots of sparring partners - guys," he revealed. "She's also played with Alycia Parks, a good friend of hers in South Florida. So I have no doubt about it (her comeback)."

He added: "But we're not just talking about doubles here ... she's going all out. If she didn't think she could compete with the best and win matches, she wouldn't do it. It's 100% certain she'll dive back into competition."

The 71-year-old coach expressed no concerns about Williams' physical ability to handle the demands of the tour.

"The question is whether that competitive spirit is still there," he mused. "She's answering that question herself: she's coming back because she is a competitor at heart."

This assessment contrasts with Williams' own statement in August 2022, when she declared she was "evolving away from tennis."

Her team has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding a potential return.

Macci suggested that Williams could target next month's Indian Wells or Miami Open tournaments for her highly anticipated comeback. However, he also acknowledged the challenge of sustained performance.

"Making an appearance, playing an exhibition match or a match is one thing. Doing it again the next day and the day after that, and performing well day after day is another," he concluded.