Serena Williams will hope to put off her retirement for one more match as she takes on Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open tonight.

The 40-year-old produced one of her best performances in years to stun the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in a sensational performance on Arthur Ashe.

The victory sparked hopes of a deep tournament run on what is expected to be the 23-time grand slam champion’s final tournament before confirming her retirement from the sport.

Tomljanovic, the world No 46, reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year and has experience of playing against the crowd after ending Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon run the year before.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

When is Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic?

Serena returns to her slot on Arthur Ashe, first up in the night session. It will get underway shortly after midnight in the UK.

What is the order of play on day five?

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Not before 5pm BST

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff

Not before 12am BST

Ajla Tomlijanovic vs Serena Williams

Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Not before 5pm BST

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rodgers

Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Xiyu Wang

Not before 12am BST

Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia

Nick Krygios vs JJ Wolf

Grandstand

Not before 5:30pm BST

Veronika Kudermetova vs Dalma Galfi

Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex De Minaur