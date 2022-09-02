The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time is Serena Williams on tonight? How to watch US Open match against Ajla Tomljanovic
Williams will against highlight the Arthur Ashe stadium tonight as she looks to continue her US Open run
Serena Williams will hope to put off her retirement for one more match as she takes on Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open tonight.
The 40-year-old produced one of her best performances in years to stun the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in a sensational performance on Arthur Ashe.
The victory sparked hopes of a deep tournament run on what is expected to be the 23-time grand slam champion’s final tournament before confirming her retirement from the sport.
Tomljanovic, the world No 46, reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year and has experience of playing against the crowd after ending Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon run the year before.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?
The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
When is Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic?
Serena returns to her slot on Arthur Ashe, first up in the night session. It will get underway shortly after midnight in the UK.
What is the order of play on day five?
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Not before 5pm BST
Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini
Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
Not before 12am BST
Ajla Tomlijanovic vs Serena Williams
Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Not before 5pm BST
Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rodgers
Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud
Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Xiyu Wang
Not before 12am BST
Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia
Nick Krygios vs JJ Wolf
Grandstand
Not before 5:30pm BST
Veronika Kudermetova vs Dalma Galfi
Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex De Minaur
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies