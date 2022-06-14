Serena Williams indicates she will play Wimbledon after year-long absence

Serena Williams has indicated she will play at this year’s Wimbledon in what would be the 40-year-old’s first appearance at a tournament since the previous Championships 12 months ago.

In a message posted on Instagram, the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion wrote: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there.”

Williams was not included on the entry list for Wimbledon published by the All England Club earlier this month but the 23-time grand slam champion can still receive a wild-card spot. Tournament organisers are expected to announce the wild-card entries on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Championships on 27 June.

The American was forced to retire from her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich last year due to a leg injury and has not featured on the WTA Tour since. Her ranking has falled to 1208 in the world and her last title came in the build-up to the Australian Open in January 2020.

