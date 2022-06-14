Serena Williams indicates she will play Wimbledon after year-long absence
The 40-year-old has not played a match since last year’s Championships
Serena Williams has indicated she will play at this year’s Wimbledon in what would be the 40-year-old’s first appearance at a tournament since the previous Championships 12 months ago.
In a message posted on Instagram, the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion wrote: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there.”
Williams was not included on the entry list for Wimbledon published by the All England Club earlier this month but the 23-time grand slam champion can still receive a wild-card spot. Tournament organisers are expected to announce the wild-card entries on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Championships on 27 June.
The American was forced to retire from her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich last year due to a leg injury and has not featured on the WTA Tour since. Her ranking has falled to 1208 in the world and her last title came in the build-up to the Australian Open in January 2020.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies