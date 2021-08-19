Simona Halep withdraws from Cincinnati as Ashleigh Barty beats Heather Watson
Wimbledon winner Barty progresses to the round of 16
Simona Halep’s participation in the US Open is in doubt after she withdrew from her third-round match against Jessica Pegula at the Western and Southern Open.
The former Wimbledon champion, a three-time finalist in Cincinnati, underwent a scan on the leg injury she suffered during her second-round victory against Magda Linette which revealed a small tear in her right adductor.
Romanian Halep faces a race against time to be ready for Flushing Meadows, which begins in 12 days.
A month after beating her on the grass at Wimbledon, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur picked up another win over Poland’s Iga Swiatek, a 6-3 6-3 victory in just 78 minutes.
World number one Ashleigh Barty started her campaign with victory over Great Britain’s Heather Watson.
It was a straightforward victory for the Australian, winning 6-4 7-6 in an hour and 46 minutes.
Naomi Osaka fought back from a set and a break down to beat American teenager Coco Gauff and will meet wildcard Jil Teichmann in the round of 16.
Former world number one Angelique Kerber picked up a notable win over Elina Svitolina.
The German won 7-5 2-6 6-4 after Svitolina had won their previous seven matches.
There was a surprise late in the day when third seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten 5-7 6-2 7-6 (4) by Spain’s Paula Badosa.
Victoria Azarenka secured a straight-sets victory over Alison Riske but 13th seed Jennifer Brady had to retire hurt with Jelena Ostapenko progressing instead.
Petra Kvitova, ranked 11th for the tournament, won 6-2 6-4 against Veronika Kudermetova.
Seeded players Elise Mertens and Bianca Andreescu fell to defeats to Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova respectively.
PA
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies