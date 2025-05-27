Sonny Kartal enjoys dream French Open debut by beating Erika Andreeva

Britain's Sonay Kartal enjoyed a dream French Open debut as she thrashed Erika Andreeva to reach the second round.
The 23-year-old from London dropped just two games as she demolished her Russian opponent 6-0 6-2.
Andreeva, the older sister of teenage sixth seed Mirra Andreeva, was powerless as Kartal took the opening set in just half an hour.
The British number three had won the first eight games before Andreeva, 20, got on the board to at least avoid the dreaded double bagel.
However, Kartal clinically finished the job in an hour and 10 minutes.
Afterwards Kartal revealed she would celebrate by getting a new tattoo, but only after she has played doubles with Jodie Burrage in the morning.
"I actually had one booked tomorrow at 11. But I'm on at 11," she said. "My sister just texted me and she's changed it to 4pm.
"I'm not actually sure what I'm going to get. I know she wants to get one, as well, so she's booked it. I think she wants matching, so I'll get whatever she wants.
"I'm hoping not just to have one. I would like to go back on a different day, as well. Maybe once I'm finished here, I'll get something that resembles the French Open maybe."
