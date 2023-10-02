Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka said on Tuesday that ATP board member Justin Gimelstob has brought shame to tennis, as the Swiss player became the latest professional tennis player to condemn the 42-year-old American, who was convicted of battery with serious bodily injury to the victim last week.

Gimelstob, who pleaded ‘no contest’ to a misdemeanour assault charge, was sentenced to three years’ probation and 60 days of community service by a judge in Los Angeles, after the court heard that a woman suffered a miscarriage from the stress of seeing her husband beaten by Gimelstob last Halloween.

Gimelstob has worked as a coach and broadcaster, but his future as a player representative on the ATP board of members is uncertain, with a number of high profile players voicing a desire for the American to be dismissed.

Wawrinka – who has won the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open – joined the debate on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, saying: “Players need to speak out. Justin Gimelstob has been convicted of a violent assault. It simply can not be possible for anyone to condone this type of behaviour and worse [yet] support it.

“In any other business or sport we would not be discussing this,” the world No 33 continued. “The ATP council need to do something about this and finally end this conversation and shameful period in our great sport.”

Andy Murray is among the other well-known players to condemn Gimelstob. Speaking with The Telegraph on Saturday, the Scot said of Gimelstob: “I don’t see how, with everything that has gone on, it’s possible for him to retain a position of authority or management at the ATP right now.”

Former women’s player Amelie Mauresmo – who used to coach Murray – shared the opinion of the two-time Wimbledon champion.

“He assaulted a guy, right, and he said he did it,” Mauresmo told reporters last week. So, it’s pretty straightforward. I guess that’s not the kind of behaviour you want to see from someone in our sport having a big role in any of these [tennis] organisations.”

ATP board members or players on the 10-man player council can dismiss Gimelstob from his current role, but the council is led by world No 1 Novak Djokovic, who is thought to support Gimelstob.

The American’s position on the board is up for renewal on 14 May, and players will have the chance to vote on Gimelstob’s future then.