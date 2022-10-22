Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final

Greece’s Tsitsipas is looking for a second title in the Swedish capital

Eleanor Crooks
Saturday 22 October 2022 20:12
Comments
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
(AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on teenager Holger Rune for the Stockholm Open title on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, who won the tournament on his only previous appearance in the Swedish capital four years ago, eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in the semi-finals on Saturday.

There will be Scandinavian representation in the final, though, with 19-year-old Dane Rune continuing his excellent season with a 4-6 7-6 (1) 7-5 victory over Australian fifth seed Alex De Minaur.

Rune will bid to win his second ATP Tour title of the season having lifted his maiden trophy in Munich.

Recommended

Tsitsipas has already booked his place at the ATP Finals in Turin next month, and Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini both boosted their chances by reaching finals in Antwerp and Naples, respectively.

Auger-Aliassime is inside the top eight as it stands and is bidding for back-to-back titles after claiming the trophy in Florence last week.

The Canadian defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2) 7-6 (3) and will take on American Sebastian Korda, who ended Dominic Thiem’s best week since his lengthy absence with a wrist injury.

Thiem saw off top seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals and won the first set on Saturday but Korda battled back to claim a 6-7 (4) 6-3 7-6 (4) victory and continue his own good form.

There will be an all-Italian final in Naples, where Berrettini will take on 20-year-old Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti eased to a 6-3 6-4 win over Miomir Kecmanovic while Berrettini was troubled by a foot problem in a 3-6 7-6 (2) 6-3 victory against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Recommended

Berrettini, who will contest a first hard-court final after 11 on clay or grass, said on atptour.com: “I don’t even know how I did it. I wasn’t feeling very good. I asked for the physio because my foot was hurting. I didn’t want to retire. My team told me, ‘I think you should stop’. But I tried and I found a way.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old British player Jack Draper will take on world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel next week.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in